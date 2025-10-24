People won't forget Bihar's 'jungle raj': PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "jungle raj" in Bihar will be discussed for another 100 years and no matter how hard the Opposition tries to hide its misdeeds, people will not forgive it.

Training his guns at the RJD-Congress tie-up on a day Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, Modi said the Opposition alliance is not a "gathbandhan" but a "lathbandhan" (a coalition of criminals) as all its leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail. Modi asked BJP workers to ensure that elderly people educate youngsters about the atrocities during the "jungle raj", an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.