- ISRO to launch 6.5-ton America's BlueBird-6 satellite
- Officials told to prevent loss due to rains
- Punishment to culprits demanded
- King Charles III and Pope Leo pray together in historic Vatican service
- VMC Commissioner inspects outfall drain
- EPDCL on high alert
- Accused in rape bid on minor case ends life
- TDP MLA alleges MP Sivanath sought Rs 5 cr for ticket
- TGCHE accelerates higher edn reforms in TG
- Lokesh seeks tie-ups with Oz organizations
People won't forget Bihar's 'jungle raj': PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "jungle raj" in Bihar will be discussed for another 100 years and no matter how hard the Opposition tries to hide its misdeeds, people will not forgive it.
Training his guns at the RJD-Congress tie-up on a day Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, Modi said the Opposition alliance is not a "gathbandhan" but a "lathbandhan" (a coalition of criminals) as all its leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail. Modi asked BJP workers to ensure that elderly people educate youngsters about the atrocities during the "jungle raj", an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.
