People’s affection, support behind RSS reaching 100-year milestone

The RSS has striven for the last 100 years to become the largest voluntary organisation, despite opposition, because of the people’s affection, its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednesday.

Hosabale’s remarks came minutes before the release of a commemorative postage stamp and a coin to mark the centenary of the RSS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed his gratitude to the government for the gesture, which he said was a recognition of the Sangh’s “selfless” work.

Hosabale said Sangh and its swayamsevaks have been working without self-interest on its mission of nation-building through character development of individuals since its foundation by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the occasion of Vijayadashmi in 1925. He was addressing an event organised by the Union Culture Ministry.

“It’s a matter of joy for the Sangh’s swayamsevaks and patriots that the government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to release a postage stamp and coin on this special occasion,” the RSS second-in-command said.

“On behalf of all the swayamsevaks, including those spread across the world, I want to express my gratitude for this,” he said.

Hosabale said recognising individuals and organisations for their contributions to the nation has been a longstanding tradition in India. “The government of India has continued this tradition. I believe that in this way, a recognition and honour have been given to Sangh’s work on behalf of the people of Bharat on the occasion of Sangh’s centenary,” he added.

Hosabale termed RSS’s 100 years an “interesting” journey and said Sangh has been able to come this far due to the support and acceptance of its idea by the people of the country. “Sangh had to face all kinds of indifference, opposition, struggle, but since the day (RSS foundation), Sangh workers experienced people’s intimacy, affection, support and cooperation,” he said.

Hosabale said the “RSS’s thought is the thought of Bharat” embedded in its roots, its culture and its civilisation.

For thousands of years, people of Bharat practised and lived this thought, and carried it forward with a resolve to build a superior society, he said. “We are the identity of that thought, that philosophy of life, that culture,” he said.

Hosabale said Sangh’s thought has rekindled joy among people and re-instilled confidence in them that they are capable of rising as “the best society” in the world.

“Sangh is seen by the country today as a dominant and a successful symbol of patriotism, discipline and selfless service,” he said.

Sangh is making efforts to organise the society to awaken its ‘purusharth’ (manhood) so that it becomes capable of surmounting all the challenges coming in its way, he said.

Hosabale said that attempts in bad faith were made over the past few decades to present a “distorted” image of India before the world.

“In the last few years, the picture of the country changed and the governments too, with the success of our work,” he said.

“... A new path has emerged. We have to strengthen Bharat’s vimarsh (narrative) within the country and across the global stage as well. Across the world, Bharat’s narrative about Bharat must be positive, based on truth. This is the Sangh’s idea on this occasion of its centenary,” he added.

As part of the RSS’ agenda to bring a five-fold transformation of society, Hosabale called upon people to promote and adopt ‘swadeshi’ products and make India self-reliant.

With its agenda ‘Panch Parivartan’ agenda, the RSS seeks to inculcate among the people of the country a sense of ‘swa’ (selfhood) with ‘Bharatiya’ values, right family values, strike social harmony, adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle, and perform their civic duties.