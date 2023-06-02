Permission Refused For Brij Bhushan's "Maha Rally" In Uttar Pradesh

According to a report on Friday, the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been denied permission from the Ayodhya district government to host a rally on June 5. Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and a BJP MP, has been charged with sexually assaulting female wrestlers.

In light of other events planned for World Environment Day on June 5, according to Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam, the licence requested by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been rejected. In a Facebook post, Singh explained that the ongoing police investigation into the wrestlers' allegations against him has forced him to postpone the "Jan Chetna Maharally" at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days."

Meanwhile, the battle has been begin since several well-known wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting Singh's alleged sexual exploitation since April 23.