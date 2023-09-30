Petition filed in the Delhi High Court to challenging the selection of 35 principals in Delhi Government schools

New Delhi: A plea has been filed with the Delhi High Court, asking the court to order an investigation into the appointment of 35 newly appointed principals of Delhi government schools based on "forged and fabricated documents." According to the PIL, 35 candidates intentionally misrepresented themselves and were selected illegally, and the Education Department of the Delhi Government failed badly to verify the requisite papers supplied by them, resulting in their wrong decision.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner, Navendu Charitable Trust, asked for more time to implead those accused. A panel of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjiv Narula gave the petitioner's attorney time and scheduled the issue for further hearing on October 18. The Delhi government was represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and attorney Arun Panwar.

According to the complaint, some of these individuals produced bogus Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates for their selection despite having an annual family income of more than Rs 8 lakh, while others submitted fake certificates for Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations. In addition, they took advantage of and presented forged experience papers.

According to the petition, the petitioner could only find these applicants, but further fraud and illegal selection might happen. The Delhi government's selection of 35 school principals has been challenged in the High Court.