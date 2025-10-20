PGIMER on high alert for Diwali: 22 doctors ready to tackle eye emergencies round the clock

Being a premium institute in northern India, the Advanced Eye Centre of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday ensured its full preparedness and commitment to manage Diwali-related eye injuries.

It said in case of an eye injury, cover the eye with a clean cloth or shield, avoid pressure, and reach an ophthalmologist immediately. The PGIMER has formed a separate team of doctors and staff during this Diwali season till October 22 to tackle all kinds of eye emergencies round the clock.

There will be 22 dedicated doctors, and a separate anesthesia team will be working around the clock on Monday. All emergency management, including major surgeries, will be performed without any waiting on these days, the PGIMER said in a statement.

The consumables for surgeries will be provided free of Charge by the PGIMER. On the following days also a team of more than 20 doctors will be providing the emergency services, including post-operative ward management.

“Our last five years' data showed more than 60 cases per year were reported to our department during the Diwali season, and unfortunately, 60-70 per cent of them had very serious injuries. Hence, there is a need to strengthen the various preventive measures,” it said.

The emergency contact numbers are mobile 9814014464 and landline 01722756117.

The hospital said the fireworks can cause serious risks to your eyes. Injuries may range from mild irritation to severe trauma, including burns, chemical exposure, or physical impact from sparks and debris.

Firecracker-related chemicals may include heavy metals, sulfur, and charcoal, which can cause lasting damage if they enter the eye. It can be prevented by taking some precautions while bursting firecrackers.

The hospital has issued some dos and don’ts for eye safety.

It has asked people to maintain a safe distance (six-eight feet) while lighting or watching fireworks; wear protective goggles to guard against sparks and debris; supervise children -- never let them burst crackers alone; use open spaces away from houses, vehicles, and dry grass; keep a bucket of water and first aid kit handy; prefer cotton clothes, instead of synthetic ones; wash hands well after handling crackers; and keep emergency kit ready, water, sand, first aid kit.