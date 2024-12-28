Live
- Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study
- Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025
- APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival
- Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
- Discover the Best Hair Dryers of the Year 2024
- Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns
- True statesman, kind, dedicated public servant: Biden pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh
- ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt
- Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30
- Nirmal: Sarpanches seek release of pending bills
Just In
Phulbani: 20-yr RI for raping minor
Phulbani: A local court in Kandhamal district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a...
Phulbani: A local court in Kandhamal district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a mi-nor girl.
Rajesh Kumar Das, the additional district court-cum-POCSO court judge, Phulbani, sentenced Mahasek Muthamajhi to 20 years RI and imposed a pen-alty of Rs 45,000. In case the convict failed to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo another 11 months of imprisonment, the judge ordered.
The court also directed the district legal services authority ( DLSA) Kandha-mal to pay Rs 5 lakh to the girl’s family as compensation, Asim Kumar Pra-haraj, special public prosecutor of the court, said.
According to the prosecution, the accused had lured the girl from her sister’s home at Bondaguda under Kotagarh police station in May 2018 when she had gone there to spend her holidays and raped her.
The victim’s family lodged a missing complaint with Kotagarh police, leading to the arrest of Mahasek under various sections of the POCSO Act.
As many as 12 witnesses were examined in connection with the case and the judgment was pronounced on Thursday, Praharaj said.