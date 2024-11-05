Pilot ejects safely from MiG-29

Agra/New Delhi: A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a "system malfunction". The pilot ejected safely and there were no casualties on the ground, officials said. Videos captured by local residents purportedly showed the aircraft in a tailspin as it plunged to the ground in Sunega village and burst into flames. The pilot was seen parachuting down into nearby Baha village where people rushed to help him.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely, the IAF said, adding, that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash. "A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely.

An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF posted on X.

A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field which was later cordoned off by the military personnel. “I heard a loud thud and when I came out of my house and ran towards the field, I saw flames,” Nishu Pachori, a resident of Naurangpur village which is located in the vicinity of the crash site, said. Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the fuselage of the crashed jet engulfed in flames and smoke billowing from the wreckage. A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag. The pilot had ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.