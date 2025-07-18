Live
Pilots’ body objects to US report on captain’s role
New Delhi: A pilots' association has voiced serious concern over the preliminary findings related to the tragic Air India AI 171 crash, which appear to place blame on the cockpit crew.
This reaction comes amid fresh revelations by The Wall Street Journal, which, citing cockpit voice recordings and US officials, reported that the aircraft’s captain turned off the fuel control switches, effectively cutting off fuel to the engines just moments after takeoff. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) criticised how the early investigation findings were being interpreted and made public.
In a statement, the FIP expressed discontent over the exclusion of pilot representatives from the investigation process and warned against drawing premature conclusions. “At the outset, we would like to register our dissatisfaction with the exclusion of pilot representatives from the investigation process...