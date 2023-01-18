Pipalkoti to become 'Mini Joshimath'; 130 families to be re-settled

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided to shift 130 of the 850 families in Joshimath affected by land subsidence to Pipalkoti village for their permanent rehabilitation.

The Chamoli district administration has approved the allotment of two hectares of land for the permanent settlement of the families in Pipalkoti, after a land survey investigation was conducted by the GSI, an official said.

Ever since cracks began developing in the houses at Joshimath, over 850 affected families were shifted to safer places.

Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha told journalists on Tuesday that the marked land for settlement in Pipalkoti is at an altitude of 1,260 metres above the sea level.

The development of land and layout of buildings will be done by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

He said at least 125-130 families will be settled in the area, located 36 km from Joshimath.

Sinha said that the families will be provided "pucca" houses along with the compensation amount for further extension of the building layout.

He said that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found the land suitable for settling the affected families.

Sinha said that most of the local residents were in favour of the place.

The official further said that apart from Pipalkoti, the land for the displaced families have been selected at three other places, including Koti Farm, HRDI land and Dhak village.

Of these, three pre-fabricated structures will be constructed in the first phase on the Horticulture Department's land in Koti Farm.

Eight agencies including IIT-Roorkee, CBRI, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and GSI have been engaged to study and detect the causes of land subsidence in Joshimath, and the apt ways to deal with the crisis.