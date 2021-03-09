Piped water supply to 93% households: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday said that it has so far covered up to 93% households across the national capital under pipeline water supply. The Kejriwal-led AAP government said this while presenting the economic survey for Delhi in the Assembly.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while reading out the economic survey for 2020-21 claimed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has managed the capacity to treat up to 916 MGD of water per day. However, the demand for water in the city has increased to around 1500-1600 MGD, especially in summer months.

The capital is totally dependent on neighbouring states for raw water supply and it recycles raw water at 12 Water Treatment Plants (WTP) and supplies the treated water across the city.

The government told the House that the capacity for sewage treatment has increased to 597 MGD per day. "Delhi government is committed to provide free water up to 20 kilolitres to every household having a metered water connection.

More than 6 lakh consumers were benefitted under its free water scheme. Delhi government has covered 1571 unauthorised colonies and is providing free water supply, which is around 87% of the total unauthorised colonies in the city," Sisodia said.

The minister said the government has prepared for maintaining the original heritage character and improve the environment in the walled city area through the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

The government also told the House that the city generates around 10,650 million ton of waste per day which is transported to three landfill sites -- Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa.