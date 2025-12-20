Pipeline upgrade to improve drinking water supply begins

New Delhi: The Delhi government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the supply of clean drinking water across rural areas, with a focus on replacing outdated infrastructure and expanding coverage to previously underserved localities. As part of this effort, old and damaged water pipelines are being replaced on a continuous basis, while new pipelines are being laid to strengthen the overall water supply network.

On Friday, work to lay new water pipelines and replace nearly 30-year-old dilapidated pipelines was inaugurated in Vijay Colony, Bawana. Officials of the Delhi Jal Board have been directed to complete the project by January 31 while maintaining strict quality standards.

Residents of Vijay Colony had long been facing issues such as contaminated water supply and frequent pipeline leakages. The completion of the project is expected to permanently resolve these problems and ensure a regular supply of clean drinking water to nearly 5,000 people living in the area. The government said that from the New Year onwards, residents will begin receiving clean, safe, and adequate drinking water.

The government has also instructed officials to factor in future water requirements, population growth, and the development of new residential areas while planning water supply projects, so that water shortages do not recur in the coming years. Emphasis has also been placed on strengthening water conservation efforts, improving pipeline maintenance, and enhancing monitoring systems.