PK 'telling lies': Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a scintillating revelation on poll strategist Prashant Kishor that he had once suggested a merger of JDU with the Congress party.

When asked about the charge of PK, who claimed that Nitish has offered him the top post, the Bihar CM sharply reacted to it and alleged that he is working at the behest of the BJP.

"Whatever Prashant Kishor said is absolutely false. I never offered him any post in our party. I have nothing to do with his statements. He is free to say whatever he wants. Prashant Kishor came to me 4 to 5 years ago and suggested that I merge JD(U) with the Congress party," Kumar said, while speaking to reporters in Jayprakash Narayan's birthplace, Sitab Diara. Nitish further said, "These people don't have permanent addresses and now he has gone to the BJP, and accordingly he is doing their work now. I never called him for the meeting. In fact, he himself had come to meet me. I don't want to speak about him anymore."

"Let him say anything. He has nothing to do with politics."

"He is getting help from the BJP and working on their behalf with a motive to get something from the Centre," Nitish said.

Following Nitish Kumar's statement, Prashant Kishor retaliated, and said that "older age reflected on his works and statements". "He starts speaking on one issue and delivers the speech on another issue. He blamed me for working for the BJP. At the same time, he said that I suggested he merge the JD(U) in the Congress party. "Nitish Kumar becomes delusional with a sense of nervousness. It is happening due to his elderly age. He has become isolated and is surrounded with people who he never wanted in his life," Kishor said.