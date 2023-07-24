Plea in Calcutta High Court against call for 'gherao' of Bengal BJP leaders’ homes

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday admitted a petition by BJP seeking the court's intervention on Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call to 'gherao' the residences of BJP leaders across the state on August 5.

However, the plea of BJP for fast-track hearing in the matter was rejected by a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

While moving the petition, BJP’s counsel Suryaneel Das argued that such political programmes go against the basic rights of the citizens of the country and hence needs court’s intervention so that such programmes are not conducted.

Finally, while accepting this argument and admitting the petition, the division bench rejected the plea for fast track hearing in the matter.

During the party’s annual 'Martyrs’ Day' rally on Friday, Abhishek Banerjee had announced this agitation programme to prevent the BJP leaders from coming out of their homes during that period.

Later, in her speech, Mamata Banerjee also said that this demonstration should be conducted at a distance of 100 metres from the residences of the BJP leaders.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has already filed an FIR at a local police station in Kolkata against both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in the matter.

"The call for gherao might result in security threats for BJP workers and leaders in the state as well as their family members. So I have filed an FIR for their provocative statements," he said.

Meanwhile, the other opposition parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) too have condemned the call for 'gherao' of the residences of the BJP leaders and workers.

They have claimed that such provocations might result in the security threat of many, including senior citizens and children, and are completely against the democratic structure of the country.

Even the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), a leading rights body in West Bengal, has claimed that such things used to happen in Nazi-ruled Germany and agitation targeting opposition leaders and workers is unthinkable and undemocratic. APDR has requested the ruling party to cancel this programme.

APDR, however, has expressed solidarity with Trinamool's cause to stage such a protest against non-payment of Central dues to the state government under various centrally- sponsored schemes.