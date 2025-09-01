PM dials canoeist Rashmita, praises her performance

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Odisha’s canoeist Rashmita Sahu, who recently clinched two gold medals at the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake in Srinagar, during the 125th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. More than 800 athletes from all over India participated in the Festival, Modi said in his radio address.

Rashmita won gold medals in the 200-metre singles and 500-metre doubles events. “Women athletes were also not far behind… their participation was also almost at par with men. I would like to congratulate all the players who participated in it. Special congratulations to Madhya Pradesh, which won the maximum number of medals, followed by Haryana and Odisha,” the Prime Minister said. Modi also called up Rashmita, and the conversation was aired during the radio programme. Sharing her experience of talking to Modi, Rashmita said, “I was astounded when I got the call from the Prime Minister himself. He (Modi) greeted me, saying Jai Jagannath. It was a very happy moment for me.”

“The phone call lasted about three minutes. When I informed my relatives about it, no one believed me. Today, all are feeling proud,” she said. During the telephonic conversation, Modi asked Rashmita to share her experience at the water sports festival held in Jammu and Kashmir.

In her reply, Rashmita said, “I went to Kashmir for the first time. The first ‘Khelo India Water Sports Festival’ was organised there. I had two events in it - 200-metre singles and 500-metre doubles. And I have won gold medals in both, sir.” The Prime Minister then lauded her, saying, “Oh wow! You won both!..... Many congratulations.”

Modi also asked her to convey his regards to her father because he gave so much encouragement to his daughter to move forward amid difficulties. “My best wishes are with you. Thank you,” he said. Rashmita said she has so far won 41 medals, including 13 golds, 14 silvers and 14 bronze medals at national-level events since taking up canoeing in 2017.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme with locals here. Majhi said the programme has become a source of endless inspiration for crores of people.

“In today’s Mann Ki Baat programme, the Honorable Prime Minister emphasised the use of home-grown products. He congratulated Odia girl and national canoeing player Rashmita Sahu and wished for her well-being. This people-oriented programme of the Prime Minister always binds the people’s representatives and the public in unity and guides them towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.