PM hits out at TMC over Sandeshkhali atrocities

Arambagh (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a no-holds-barred attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said that the entire country is seething with anger over the issue and asked people to defeat her in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi also criticised opposition bloc INDIA for keeping silent on the Sandeshkhali atrocities and likened their inaction to the "three monkeys" of Mahatma Gandhi. The monkeys symbolise the phrase 'see no evil, talk no evil and hear no evil'. Modi chastised the TMC and its leadership, accusing them of audacity and shamelessness in their treatment of women in Sandeshkhali.

Speaking at a rally in Arambagh, Hooghly district, he said, "The whole country is sad and is seething with anger after seeing what the TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali."

"The TMC leader crossed all limits of audacity with the sisters and daughters in Sandeshkhali. What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame," he said.

Referring to Khanakul, the birthplace of 19th century social reformer Raja Rammohan Roy, which was close to the venue of the public meeting, the Prime Minister said, "Even the soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy would be petrified after what has happened to the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. His soul must be crying today. The TMC has to answer for the atrocities."

Virtually sounding the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Modi urged the people of Bengal to respond to the wounds they were inflicted with by casting their votes. "Will you forgive such a party, will you forgive TMC? You have to give reply to every pain that they have caused to you through your votes (Haar chot ka jawab vote se dena hain)."



The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation. Sheikh was arrested by police on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days. "The women of Sandeshkhali asked for help. And what do they get? The chief minister did everything she could to protect those culprits," Modi said.