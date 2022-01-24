PM interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Child Award, 2022, and extolled the valour and sacrifice of the four martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh. He also urged them to follow Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's motto of "nation first".

Twenty-nine children were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for their exceptional achievements in innovation, social science, education, sports, arts and culture and for demonstrating bravery. They were given digital certificates using blockchain technology and a cash prize of Rs1 lakh at an event held online.

"Children of India have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination programme as well. Since January 3, in just 20 days, more than 40 million children have got the Covid vaccine," the Prime Minister said.

He also lauded children for their leadership in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Prime Minister appealed to them to be an ambassador for 'Vocal for Local' and lead the campaign of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

Modi said, "In our country, we have the example of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons, sahibzaade who sacrificed their lives at a very young age. Their sacrifice for Indian civilisation, culture, faith and religion is incomparable."

He reminded the children of the contribution of Netaji a day after his digital statue was set up at India Gate. "You must have seen that we have set up a digital statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Netaji inspires us to believe in duty and [the principle of] nation first," he stated.

The Prime Minister told the awardees that they were being honoured on a special occasion, when the country was celebrating to mark 75 years of Independence. This was an occasion to not only be motivated by the achievements of the past, but to honour the pledges made in the present and to dream and set goals for the future, he stressed.

The prime minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.