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PM-KISAN’s 24th instalment to benefit 9.34 crore farmer families; PM Modi to release funds from Gujarat
In Short
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 24th PM-KISAN instalment on October 30, 2026, providing over ₹18,680 crore to more than 9.34 crore farmer families nationwide, including over 52.33 lakh beneficiaries in Gujarat.
Bhildi (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme from Bhildi in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on October 30, with more than 9.34 crore farmer families across the country set to receive financial assistance exceeding Rs 18,680 crore.
More than 52.33 lakh farmer families in Gujarat will receive over Rs 1,051 crore under the instalment, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday after reviewing preparations for the national-level ‘PM Kisan Utsav Diwas’ programme in Bhildi.
The minister held a meeting with local administrative officials and subsequently addressed a press conference.
He said the event would also feature the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies of projects in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.
These include the inauguration of the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBRC), built for Rs 328.77 crore, and the virtual inauguration of Banas Dairy’s new potato expansion facility and UHT-ASRS facilities.
The foundation stones of two compressed biogas plants at Tharad and Radhanpur, being developed by Banas Dairy, will also be laid.
"The first 23 instalments of the PM-Kisan scheme have resulted in the disbursement of more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmer families nationwide. In Gujarat, more than Rs 24,137 crore has been distributed to over 69.26 lakh beneficiary farmers," Vaghani said.
The national programme will be telecast live across the country. Gujarat will organise 34 district-level events and more than 2,100 cluster-level programmes, attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, local representatives, agricultural scientists and senior officials.
Beneficiaries will also receive approval letters for various Agriculture and Horticulture department schemes at these venues.
In Gandhinagar district, the main event will be held at the Town Hall in Sector 17. A total of 56 locations across the district will host programmes, with two events planned for each District Panchayat constituency, allowing farmers to watch the live telecast.
PM Modi will also visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31 for programmes at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar. On October 30, he is scheduled to visit the Bharat Parv pavilion and watch 'Anandamath', a play presented by the National School of Drama.
On October 31, National Unity Day, he will pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, attend the ‘Aarambh 2026’ programme, interact with trainee officers and participate in the main celebrations at the Parade Ground, where he will inspect the parade and take the salute.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are also expected to attend.
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