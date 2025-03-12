PM, Mauritius Prez vow to boost bilateral ties

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool on Tuesday, and the two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties.

Modi, who arrived here Tuesday morning on a two-day State Visit, called on Gokhool at the State House. "Had a great meeting with His Excellency Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius. He is well acquainted with India and Indian culture. Expressed gratitude for inviting me to be a part of the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. We discussed how to further boost bilateral ties across diverse sectors," Modi said in a post on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. They recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages, it added. Prime Minister Modi noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as chief guest for the second time.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi handed over OCI cards to President Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool. He also gifted holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a brass and copper pot to President Gokhool. Modi also gifted Makhana - a superfood from Bihar, to Gokhool. The Prime Minister presented a Banarasi silk saree in a Sadeli box to the wife of President Gokhool. The Banarasi saree, originating from Varanasi, is a cultural heritage known for its fine silk, intricate brocades, and opulent zari work, while the Sadeli box from Gujarat features intricate inlay craftsmanship.

After the talks, President Gokhool hosted a State lunch in honour of Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi also visited the Ayurveda Garden in the State House, established in collaboration with the Government of India.

The Prime Minister noted that Mauritius is an important partner for India in advancing the benefits of traditional medicine, including Ayurveda. "It is commendable that an Ayurvedic Garden has been built in the State House in Mauritius.

I am also happy that Ayurveda is gaining popularity in Mauritius. President Dharambeer Gokhool and I went to the Ayurvedic Garden, giving me the opportunity to see it firsthand," Modi posted on X. Before meeting President Gokhool, Prime Minister Modi and Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the country after nearly a decade. Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015. His Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam and other leaders gave a ceremonial welcome.