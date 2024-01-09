PM Modi acting at his will on foreign policy: Kharge on Maldives row

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting "at his will" on matters of foreign policy.

Speaking to the reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge, when asked about the ongoing Maldives row said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking everything personally.

“At international level, we are required to be on good terms with our neighbouring countries,” he said.

“However, in challenging and bad situations, we have to be prepared for any struggle. The struggle has to be taken up similar to that of how late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had created Bangladesh by cutting it off from Pakistan,” Kharge maintained.

“PM Modi is conducting at his will the matters of foreign policy,” he said.

Kharge further said that PM Modi embraces anyone at any time and he will also slam people at his will.

"However, we don’t change people who are around us. We have to be together and move ahead. But, when he attacks us, we have to be ready to face and protest in the interest of the country,” Kharge stated.

The Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has decided to go together. Series of meetings have been called in New Delhi on Wednesday and observers have been appointed to all Parliamentary constituencies, Kharge explained.