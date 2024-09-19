Live
- India Capitals appoint Ian Bell as captain for LLC season 3
- MP CM to visit Kolkata to attend Global Business Summit on Friday
- 49th All India Music & Dance Competitions Begin Today with Inaugural Ceremony
- Popular auctioneer Richard Madley to helm SA20 player auction on October 1, 2024
- President Murmu wins hearts in MP, seeks blessing of Mahakaal
- Israel puts forward new Gaza ceasefire deal: state media
- Over 100 Chakma houses & shops set on fire in B’desh, claims rights body
- MAHE Researchers Ranked Among the Top 2% Globally for 2024 in Prestigious Citation Database
- Woxsen University Secures 6th Spot in Asia-Pacific in the prestigious Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings
- Yamaha launched ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0 brand campaign for the young and dynamic customers
Just In
PM Modi Addresses Kashmir Rally, Promises Statehood Restoration
- In his first BJP rally in Kashmir since 2019 changes, PM Modi pledges to restore statehood, praises democratic progress, and emphasizes youth empowerment amid ongoing regional tensions.
- Addressing a cheering crowd, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, though without specifying a timeline.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Srinagar marks a significant moment in Kashmir's political landscape, coming five years after controversial constitutional changes that reshaped the region's status. Addressing a cheering crowd, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, though without specifying a timeline.
Key points from the Prime Minister's address:
1. Statehood Promise: Modi reiterated the BJP's pledge to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing his party's commitment to fulfilling this goal.
2. Democratic Progress: The Prime Minister hailed the ongoing election as a "festival of democracy," praising the region's contribution to strengthening India's democratic fabric.
3. Youth Empowerment: Modi highlighted the renewed confidence among Kashmiri youth in the democratic process, viewing their participation as a crucial step towards empowerment.
4. Electoral Significance: This rally marks Modi's first direct campaign for BJP candidates in Kashmir ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, underscoring its political importance.
The visit occurs against a backdrop of persistent public opposition to the 2019 changes, which revoked Kashmir's semi-autonomous status, split the former state into two union territories, and removed special protections on land and jobs. These alterations have been a source of ongoing tension and debate in the region.
As Kashmir continues to navigate its complex political landscape, Modi's visit and promises aim to address longstanding concerns while promoting a narrative of progress and democratic engagement. The response to these assurances and their implementation will likely play a crucial role in shaping the region's future political dynamics.