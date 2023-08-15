PM Modi Addresses Manipur's Path To Peace Amid Ethnic Strife: Calls for Unity and Restoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Tuesday that the situation in Manipur has demonstrated signs of improvement in recent days, even as he expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and instances of gender-based crimes that transpired following ethnic tensions in the state since early May.



Speaking from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Modi stated, "In the past few weeks, a period of violence was witnessed in the northeast, particularly in Manipur. Lives were lost, and the dignity of mothers and daughters was violated. However, reports of a return to peace have emerged in the recent days." Modi initiated his address by acknowledging the Manipur issue.

The ethnic clashes between the Kuki tribal groups, primarily residing in hill districts, and the Meiteis, the predominant community in Imphal Valley, have resulted in more than 150 casualties and displaced over 50,000 individuals in Manipur since May 3.

Modi affirmed that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the people of Manipur. He called upon the state's residents to uphold the prevailing peace, as he believed that peace would pave the way for resolving the state's challenges.

Modi underscored that both the state and central governments were collaboratively working to address the predicaments faced by the northeastern state.

The initial clashes erupted in Churachandpur town when Kuki groups protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community. The violence swiftly escalated, revealing deep-seated ethnic fault lines in the state. This resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of individuals, who fled their homes and neighborhoods to seek refuge in the jungles, often crossing state borders.

The Manipur violence disrupted the monsoon session of Parliament, prompting the Opposition to demand a discussion on the issue and a response from Modi.

During his recent parliamentary speech, Modi assured the people of Manipur that the entire country supports them, and he promised the restoration of peace in the state. Responding to a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, he affirmed, "Both the state and central governments are exerting all efforts to ensure the harshest penalties for the culprits. ... I want to convey to the people of Manipur, especially women and daughters, that the nation stands united with you."

The outrage was sparked last month by videos depicting a mob stripping and parading two women naked in Manipur.