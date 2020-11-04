PM Modi 'anguished' at Ahmedabad mill blast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the casualties in the Gujarat cotton mill blast incident in which at least 9 people died.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

Nine people were killed due to a huge blast and fire in an Ahmedabad cotton mill on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters have rescued nine others from the site of the blast which razed an entire portion of the building.

According to sources from LG Hospital, the hospital superintendent has confirmed deaths of nine persons.

"Nine persons were brought dead from the site of the blast. We have admitted nine of the surviving persons, the condition of two of them is critical. One of them is serious and the other suffers from intracranial haemorrhage," a hospital official told IANS.

Personnel from the police, labour and employment department rushed to the spot on hearing of the blast. Forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are collecting samples to analyse the cause of the explosion.

It is being investigated whether the building had obtained clearance from the fire department.