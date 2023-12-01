PM Modi Applauds ₹2.23 Lakh Crore Defence Procurement, Signifying A Milestone For 'Make In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the sanctioning of defence procurement projects totaling ₹2.23 lakh crore on Thursday, deeming it a commendable decision. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted preliminary approval for acquiring 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand combat helicopters, aiming to bolster the combat capabilities of the armed forces. The DAC also approved the acquisition of Light Combat Helicopters and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category, along with medium-range anti-ship missiles for the Indian Navy and the upgrading of 84 Su-30 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.



In a statement, the ministry highlighted that 98 percent of these platforms and equipment would be sourced from domestic industries, a move lauded by Defence Minister Singh as a significant boost to 'Make in India' and the fortification of self-reliance in the defence sector. Prime Minister Modi, in response to the ₹2.23 lakh crore defence acquisition initiative, expressed his satisfaction, terming it an outstanding step to enhance the operational prowess of the Armed Forces. He emphasized that the decision's commitment to 'Make in India' represents a crucial stride in India's journey towards self-sufficiency in the defence sector.



This monumental approval occurs amid the backdrop of India's prolonged military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh for over three years, coupled with concerns over increasing activities by Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari hailed the approval to procure 97 additional LCA mark 1A fighter jets as a 'landmark event,' showcasing the force's dedication to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). He noted that the earlier contract for 83 LCA mark 1As is set for deliveries in the coming months, and the existing fleet includes 40 LCAs of the original IOC and FOC versions, further underscoring India's commitment to indigenous defence capabilities.**

