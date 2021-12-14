PM Modi asks CMs to focus on good governance

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states to focus firmly on good governance and maintain a connect with party workers.

Addressing a four-and-a-half hour marathon meeting of 12 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, Modi underlined the need to remain focussed on good governance in order to ensure re-election.

He also asked them to make sure that implementation of welfare schemes was done in a proper manner and the benefits reached the target groups.

Modi asked the Chief Ministers to make sure that they remain connected with party cadres and also ensure communication between legislators and party workers.

According to sources, the Prime Minister took feedback from each of the Chief Ministers about the state of development in their states.

He patiently heard out the problems and hurdles of various states.

The Chief Ministers gave their report about the state of affairs in their respective states and also the steps taken to resolve issues.

Modi was particularly concerned about states that are going to polls next year and gave inputs on how to further improve the situation.

"The Prime Minister was perfectly clued in with ground realities in each state and gave us valuable advice on key issues. The marathon meeting gave all of us ample opportunity for discussion," said one of the Chief Ministers who did not wish to be named.