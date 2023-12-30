PM Modi brainstorms on good governance with chief secretaries of states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held brainstorming sessions over the last two days with chief secretaries of states on ways of ensuring good governance and ease of living for the people.

"Over the last two days, attended the Conference of Chief Secretaries. We had fruitful deliberations on a wide range of policy related issues and also discussed on means of ensuring better service delivery as well as ensuring good governance for all citizens," The Prime Minister posted on X.

Over the last two days, attended the Conference of Chief Secretaries. We had fruitful deliberations on a wide range of policy related issues and also discussed on means of ensuring better service delivery as well as ensuring good governance for all citizens. pic.twitter.com/h7k7v0RKXt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2023

This is the third such conference, the first was held in June 2022 in Dharamshala and the second in January 2023 in Delhi.



Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister of putting the principle of cooperative federalism in action, National Conference of Chief Secretaries are organised to encourage participative governance and partnership between the Centre and the State Governments, according to a PMO statement.

The conference emphasised the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the states.

With special emphasis on easy access to welfare schemes and quality in service delivery, five sub-themes discussed at the conference were land & property; electricity; drinking water; health; and schooling. Apart from these, special sessions will also be held on Cyber Security: Emerging Challenges; Perspectives on AI, Stories from the Ground: Aspirational Block & District Programme; Role of States: Rationalisation of Schemes & Autonomous entities and Enhancing Capital Expenditure; AI in Governance: Challenges & Opportunities.

Besides these, focused deliberations will also be done on Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation; Amrit Sarovar; Tourism Promotion, Branding & Role of States; and PM Vishwakarma Yojana & PM SVANidhi. Best practices from States/UTs under each of the themes were also presented at the Conference so that the States can replicate the success achieved in one state or manoeuvre as per their own requirements, the statement added.