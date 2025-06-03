Live
PM Modi Calls Assam CM to Inquire About Flood Situation
Highlights
Assures Central Government Support for the State’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Efforts
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Tuesday afternoon to inquire about the current flood situation. The Chief Minister informed the PM that continuous rainfall in Assam and surrounding states has led to flooding, greatly affecting many lives. He stated, "I also briefed him on the relief operations undertaken by the state government." The PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for the state’s relief and rehabilitation efforts, adding, "I am grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam."
