PM Modi calls for end ofmaha jungle raj in Bengal

Kolkata/Singur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC government of “playing with national security by aiding infiltrators” for vote-bank politics, saying it was necessary to end its “maha jungle raj” in West Bengal to pave the way for development and good governance.

Addressing a rally in Singur in Hooghly district, Modi alleged that the state government had “failed” to cooperate with the Centre on critical security measures, including border-fencing. “The TMC is playing with national security. They are trying to protect infiltrators because they consider them their vote bank,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister asserted that the illegal immigrants living in the state by forging documents must be identified and sent back to their countries. “For the last several years, the Centre has been writing to the TMC government seeking land for border-fencing, but the state dispensation did nothing,” Modi alleged. He also accused the TMC of “helping” groups that allegedly facilitate the settlement of infiltrators in Bengal and asserted that a BJP government would “weed out illegal immigrants” from the state.

“Your vote to the BJP will help weed out infiltrators from Bengal,” the PM told the rally, reiterating the party’s pitch for a “double-engine government” in the state. Calling for a change of guard, the prime minister said it was essential to end the TMC’s “maha jungle raj” and bring a BJP government committed to good governance. “Bengal must have a double-engine government of the BJP, as it will give a thrust to development,” he said.