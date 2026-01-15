PM Modi Celebrates Makar Sankranti with Heartwarming Cow-Feeding Ceremony

In a short 39 seconds video released to the public the PM Modi Makar Sankranti was seen standing on a lawn and offered cattle food, and decorated with colorful cloths as per traditional customs for the festival.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi also offered warm wishes to the nation on Makar Sankranti. It is celebrated throughout India according to the regional customs The festival is a celebration of the Sun's entrance in Capricorn (Makar) and also celebrates the mid-winter harvest.

"This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and good health," He wrote in a post about X.

Additionally the Prime Minister was a participant as a guest at Pongal festivities in the capital city of the nation. Makar Sankranti celebrations PM Modi, which was held by the Union Minister L. Murugan and a number of notable participants from the Tamil community and also the cast of the film recently released Parasakthi. Many observers noted that Modi's presence also shows his commitment towards Tamil Nadu ahead of the coming assembly elections.

Speaking to the crowd Prime Minister Modi spoke about the significance of the celebration, saying it celebrates the labor of farmers, and encourages gratitude towards the land and the Sun. The PM also noted that the Pongal festival is a time to focus on respecting the natural world, has evolved into an international festival that is adored by Tamilians across the globe.