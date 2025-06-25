PM Modi Condemns Congress On Emergency's Golden Anniversary

On the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blistering critique of the Congress party, declaring that no Indian will ever forget how the spirit of the Constitution was violated during that dark chapter of the nation's democratic journey.

Through a series of posts on social media platform X, the Prime Minister characterized the Emergency as one of the most troubling periods in India's democratic evolution, emphasizing his administration's dedication to upholding constitutional values.

Today marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

Modi accused the Congress-led government of that era of effectively imprisoning democracy itself, stating that the party had "placed democracy under arrest" during Indira Gandhi's rule from 1975 to 1977.

The Prime Minister outlined the systematic dismantling of democratic institutions during the Emergency, highlighting how constitutional principles were abandoned, basic rights were suspended, media freedom was eliminated, and countless political figures, activists, students, and ordinary citizens were imprisoned without due process.

Particular criticism was directed at the 42nd Constitutional Amendment enacted during the Emergency, which Modi described as a clear demonstration of Congress's manipulative tactics. This amendment significantly altered India's constitutional framework, though many of its provisions were later repealed by the Janata Party government through subsequent amendments in 1977 and 1978.

Modi emphasized that the Emergency's impact was most severely felt by India's most vulnerable populations, including the poor, marginalized communities, and socially disadvantaged groups, whose dignity was systematically undermined during this period.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to those who courageously opposed the Emergency, recognizing citizens from diverse backgrounds and political ideologies who united in their commitment to preserving India's democratic foundation and honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

He credited this collective resistance with ultimately forcing the Congress government to restore democratic governance and conduct fresh elections, which resulted in a decisive defeat for the ruling party.

The Modi administration has officially designated June 25 as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" (Constitution Murder Day), institutionalizing the commemoration of this significant date in Indian political history.

The Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, under the justification of addressing "internal disturbances" and remained in effect until March 21, 1977. The subsequent elections saw Indira Gandhi and the Congress party suffer their first major electoral defeat, replaced by the Janata Party coalition, which included the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to today's BJP.

Modi concluded his remarks by reaffirming his government's commitment to strengthening constitutional principles and working collaboratively toward achieving the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat), emphasizing continued progress in fulfilling the aspirations of the nation's underprivileged sections.