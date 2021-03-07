PM Modi dedicated to nation 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at Shillong to mark 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations via video conferencing. On the occasion, the Prime Minister has dedicated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong during the event to the nation.



PM Modi in a tweet today said, "Speaking at the 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations. #JanJanKeLiyeAushadhi"





On the occasion, PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also gave awards to stakeholders by recognizing their excellent work. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers was also present on the occasion.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the current financial year have led to total savings of nearly Rs 3,600 crore for common citizens.

The cost of medicines sold at Janaushadhi Kendra's is cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than their corresponding market rates.

The first week of March is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva Bhi, Rozgar Bhi' with the last day being observed as 'Janaushadhi Diwas.