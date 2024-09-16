Live
Just In
PM Modi Envisions India as a Major Global Economic Power by 2047
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined a bold vision for India's future, projecting the country to become the world's third-largest economy by 2047. Speaking recently, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation within the next few decades.
Highlighting the achievements of his administration, Modi noted that in the current term, the government is focused on ambitious infrastructure projects, including the construction of 30 million homes. Over the past 100 days, the government has granted approval for numerous highway corridors, which are expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic development.
Modi also stressed India's growing role on the global stage, asserting that the country is increasingly positioning itself as a problem-solver for many of the world's challenges. "India is not just growing economically but is also contributing solutions to global issues," Modi remarked.
The Prime Minister's statements reflect a broader vision for India's future, aiming to leverage economic growth and infrastructural development to establish the nation as a leading global power.