PM Modi expresses concern over Brazil riots

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern about the rioting and vandalism against state institutions in Brazil.

"Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," Modi tweeted.



On Sunday, thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the nation's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential offices to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election.

Left leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had won the October 2022 elections to become the country's president.