PM Modi Expresses Deep Disappointment Over Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Disqualification, Urges Resilience and Support

New Delhi: PM Modi reacted to the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics saying the upset hurts and that he had no words to express the sense of despair that he was going through.



Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg wrestling event because of being overweight by just 100 gm, barely hours before her final bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 pursing a gold medal.



“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing," Modi said in a post on X.

"At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM also spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha seeking first-hand information on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He also asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case. The PM urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps the star wrestler.