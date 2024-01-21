PM Modi Extends Statehood Day Wishes To Manipur, Meghalaya, And Tripura

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day, applauding the culture, rich history, traditions, and achievements of these northeastern states.



In a tweet, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day, recognizing the state's substantial contribution to India's progress. He expressed pride in Manipur's culture and traditions and offered prayers for the continued development of the state.



For Meghalaya's Statehood Day, PM Modi celebrated the remarkable culture of the northeastern state and acknowledged the achievements of its people. He conveyed his wishes for Meghalaya to reach new heights of progress in the times ahead.



Extending heartfelt wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day, PM Modi praised the state for its unique history and rich heritage. He expressed hope for prosperity and harmony for the people of Tripura.



All three northeastern states, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, are commemorating their 52nd Statehood Day, having achieved statehood on January 21, 1972, through the enactment of the North-East Area (Re-organisation) Act 1971.



It's noteworthy that Manipur's Statehood Day coincides with ongoing tensions due to ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis in the state. The first day of the 48-hour complete shutdown called by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of a 26-year-old village volunteer on January 17 led to disruptions in normal life across Manipur.

