PM Modi Extends Wishes On Milad-Un-Nabi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind has also extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

"On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.