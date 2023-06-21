Live
PM Modi Greet People Through Video Message On International Yoga Day
Highlights
In a video message on Tuesday (June 21, 2023) in honour of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that millions of people all over the world are currently practising yoga with the motto "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). He posted a video message on the microblogging platform Twitter in support of today's International Yoga Day.
The prime minister stated that India has always fostered traditions that bring people together, encourage adoption, and embrace variety. He also fervently urged people to embrace yoga as a means of eradicating obstacles, paradoxes, and resistance. He added"Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being," Zee News.
On June 21 at the UN headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the UN hierarchy and representatives of the international community to commemorate the International Day of Yoga. Additionally, preparations have been undertaken around the nation to commemorate the anniversary and raise awareness of the advantages of traditional Indian practise.
Rajnath Singh, the minister of the interior, will do yoga alongside members of the Indian Navy on the homegrown aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Naval Welfare and Wellness Association President Kala Hari Kumar, top officers of the Indian Navy, and representatives from the Ministry of Defence will all be in attendance.
Agniveers and other members of the armed services will take part in the celebration, upholding the values of harmony and well-being. After the yoga practise, the defence minister will thank the yoga instructors in front of the group.
In addition, Indian Navy units stationed in the Indian Ocean Region will travel to a number of ports in friendly foreign nations to spread the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which is also the theme for the 23rd International Day of Yoga, in an exclusive video that will be streamed online.
Meanwhile, since the UN declared June 21 to be the International Day of Yoga in 2014, it has been nine years. International Day of Yoga would also be observed by the Culture Ministry. The ministry has ordered all organisations under its umbrella to practise IDY with full participation while adhering to the standard Common Yoga Protocol.
