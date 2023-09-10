Live
- 'Good', says Nitish Kumar after attending G20 dinner party
- TDP leaders still under house arrest
- BRO to construct world's highest fighter airfield in Ladakh's Nyoma
- PM Modi and French President Macron hold bilateral talks
- AP police beef up security in run-up to court judgment on TDP chief
- Several voices rise in support of TDP chief, protest against his arrest in alleged multi-crore corruption case
- PM Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil Lula da Silva
- PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Netherlands PM
- Chandrababu Naidu sent to judicial custody till September 22
- Nara Chandrababu Naidu likely to send to SIT office
Just In
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Netherlands PM
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Sunday on the concluding day of the G20 Leaders' Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Sunday on the concluding day of the G20 Leaders' Summit.
Sharing his meeting with the Netherlands counterpart, Modi on X, said, "We talked about ways to enhance friendship between our nations.
The scope of cooperation for our businesses is immense. We also look forward to strong ties in clean energy, semiconductors, digital technology and more."
