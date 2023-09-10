  • Menu
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Netherlands PM
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Sunday on the concluding day of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Sharing his meeting with the Netherlands counterpart, Modi on X, said, "We talked about ways to enhance friendship between our nations.

The scope of cooperation for our businesses is immense. We also look forward to strong ties in clean energy, semiconductors, digital technology and more."

