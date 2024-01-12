PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Nashik

After travelling more than two kilometres, the PM's roadshow came to an end at Sant Janardan Swami Maharaj Chowk from Hotel Mirchi Chowk.



In addition, he declared the nation's youth to be the luckiest generation of the twenty-first century when he opened the 27th National Youth Festival at Nashik's Tapovan Ground. He told them they were ready to lead the nation to new heights during 'Amrit Kaal' and urged people to take part in the electoral process to "reduce" the influence of dynasty politics.

The celebration is organised every year on Swami Vivekananda 's birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister then travelled to Ramkund, which is situated on the banks of the Godavari River. There, he was presented with a customary "pagdi," or turban, by Satish Shukla, the president of the Nashik Purohit Sangh.

At Ramkund, PM Modi performed 'Jal Pujan' and 'aarti'. He also met with Tushar Bhosale from the BJP's spiritual unit, Swami Samvidnanda Saraswati from Kailas Math in Nashik, and Annasaheb More, the head of Akhil Bharatiya Swami Samarth Gurukul Peeth.

He later performed prayers at the Panchvati area's Kalaram temple. The temple is devoted to Lord Ram and is well-known for the March 2, 1930, protest that BR Ambedkar organised to demand that Dalits be allowed admission into the shrine.

PM Modi claimed to have had a "profound experience" after hearing passages from the Bhavarth Ramayana, which tells the story of Lord Ram's victorious return to Ayodhya and was penned in Marathi by Sant Eknath. "This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very special experience," he said.

He expressed his feeling of being "incredibly blessed by the divine atmosphere" at the temple. He prayed for the peace and well-being of his fellow Indians," concluded the Prime Minister.

In addition, PM Modi participated in the "Swachhata Abhiyan" at the Kalaram temple and urged everyone to conduct Swachhata initiatives at temples all around the nation.