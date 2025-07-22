PM Modi huddles with top leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a high-level meeting in Parliament, likely regarding the ongoing monsoon session. Several senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Meghwal, marked their presence in the meeting. "The meeting likely discussed and made decisions regarding the Parliament session," sources said.

The sources said Modi was apprised about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the Opposition's insistence on his making a statement in the House.

"The PM was also briefed about the Opposition's ruckus, particularly their demand for his availability to speak on the issue of 'Operation Sindoor'," the sources added.