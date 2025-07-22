Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 22 July, 2025
- Work-from-home job fraud racket busted in Delhi, four arrested
- Birthday wishes pour in for Naini
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as banking stocks continue to gain
- Flood Alert at Prakasam Barrage Due to Heavy Rains
- Mana Mudiraj Mahasabha appoints new State Secy
- Is Tripura ready to lead the India-Bangladesh trade corridor?”
- Use of bio-fertilisers to reduce farming costs suggested
- Incessant rain to benefit all crops
- PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
PM Modi huddles with top leaders
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a high-level meeting in Parliament, likely regarding the ongoing monsoon session. Several...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a high-level meeting in Parliament, likely regarding the ongoing monsoon session. Several senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Meghwal, marked their presence in the meeting. "The meeting likely discussed and made decisions regarding the Parliament session," sources said.
The sources said Modi was apprised about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the Opposition's insistence on his making a statement in the House.
"The PM was also briefed about the Opposition's ruckus, particularly their demand for his availability to speak on the issue of 'Operation Sindoor'," the sources added.