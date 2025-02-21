PM Modi inaugurates 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Marathi language became a proclamation of liberation from invaders during centuries of oppression. Besides, Marathi language and literature have opened the doors of social emancipation for the oppressed and deprived sections of society while highlighting the contributions of great social reformers such as Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Maharshi Karve, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, who nurtured new age thinking in Marathi.

In his inaugural address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in the national capital, PM Modi mentioned the valor of Maratha warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, and Bajirao Peshwa, who fiercely opposed their enemies. He noted that in the freedom struggle, fighters like Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Lokmanya Tilak, and Veer Savarkar disrupted the British.

He emphasised the significant role of Marathi language and literature in their contributions. He noted that Marathi language has given the country rich Dalit literature.

He emphasised that due to its modern thinking, Marathi literature has also produced science fiction. Acknowledging the exceptional contributions of the people of Maharashtra in Ayurveda, science, and logic in the past, PM Modi highlighted that this culture has always invited new ideas and talents, leading to Maharashtra's progress. He remarked that Mumbai has emerged as the economic capital not only of Maharashtra but of the entire country.

The Prime Minister remarked that when speaking of Mumbai, one cannot complete the discussion of literature without mentioning films. He highlighted that it is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated both Marathi films and Hindi cinema. He noted the current popularity of the movie 'Chhava', which has introduced the valor of Sambhaji Maharaj through Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a few months ago, Marathi was accorded the status of a classical language, for which over 12 crore Marathi speakers in India and around the world had been waiting for decades for this recognition. He considered it a great fortune of his life to have had the opportunity to accomplish this task.

"Language is not just a medium of communication but a carrier of our culture," exclaimed the Prime Minister. He noted that while languages are born in society, they also play a crucial role in shaping it. He highlighted that Marathi has given expression to the thoughts of many individuals in Maharashtra and the nation, contributing to our cultural development.

Citing Samarth Ramdas' words on the importance of the Marathi language, PM Modi said: "Marathi is a complete language, embodying valor, beauty, sensitivity, equality, harmony, spirituality, and modernity."

He said: "Our language is the carrier of our culture. Indian languages have never had mutual enmity; instead, they have always adopted and enriched each other."

Pointing out that attempts to create divisions in the name of language are countered by the shared heritage of our languages, the Prime Minister emphasised the responsibility of enriching and embracing languages, urging everyone to keep away from such misconceptions.

He highlighted that today, all languages in the country are viewed as mainstream languages. He pointed out the efforts to promote education in all major languages, including Marathi.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the tradition of the Sahitya Sammelan will complete 150 years in 2027, which will mark the 100th Sahitya Sammelan. He urged everyone to make this occasion special and to start preparations now. He acknowledged the efforts of many young people who are serving Marathi literature through social media and encouraged providing them with a platform to recognise their talents.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of promoting Marathi learning through online platforms and initiatives like Bhashini.

He suggested organising competitions related to Marathi language and literature among the youth. He also expressed confidence that these efforts and inspirations from Marathi literature will energize 140 crore citizens for a Viksit Bharat.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Sharad Pawar; President of the 98th Sammelan Dr Tara Bhawalkar were present among other dignitaries at the event.