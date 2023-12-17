PM Modi Inaugurates Diamond World Trade Centre at Surat

With the inauguration of Surat Diamond Brouse by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Surat has become the world's biggest workspace.

This diamond trading hub with a floor space of 660,000 square metres is the world's largest office building, ahead of The Pentagon.

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

Surat Diamond Bourse will have a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults.

Several diamond traders, including those based in Mumbai earlier, have already taken possession of their offices, which were allotted by the management.

The mega-structure, built on a plot of 35.54 acres inside the DREAM City, has nine towers of 15 floors with office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.