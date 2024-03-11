PM Modi inaugurates Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Gurugram : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Being built for around Rs 9,000 crore, a stretch of the expressway -- 18.9 km -- falls in Gurugram, while 10.1 km is in Delhi. Out of this total stretch, 23 km is elevated and a tunnel of about 4 km is being constructed.

Along with the flyover, an underpass is also being constructed to connect the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to the Dwarka Expressway in Mahipalpur.

The 18.9 km Gurugram segment of the expressway was completed last year, while the remaining 10 km within Delhi is expected to be completed in a few months.



The elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway is a first-of-its-kind in the country. It includes a unique 34-metre-wide elevated road supported by single pillars over a stretch of 9 km.

The Dwarka Expressway, also called the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), or NH 248-BB, is a high-speed, access-controlled highway under construction connecting Delhi with Gurugram. It is the country's first elevated urban expressway.

The expressway is anticipated to reduce travel time between Delhi and Gurugram and promote development in the newly-developed sectors.



The expressway starts from the Shiv Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway via Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, Gurugram border and Basai.



The expressway will connect key areas such as Pataudi Road, Harsaru, Farrukhnagar, and Sector 88(B), improving connectivity for the Gurugram residents.



The expressway will also link Sectors 83, 84, 88, 99, and 113 in Gurugram with Dwarka Sector 21 and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will feature a fully automated tolling system.



The project will also be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS), a toll management system, CCTV cameras, and surveillance mechanisms.



The construction of the Dwarka Expressway is being carried out in four stages covering different segments, from the Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9 km), from Bijwasan railway over bridge (ROB) to the Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram (4.2 km), from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2 km) in Haryana, and from Basai to the Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange (8.7 km).

