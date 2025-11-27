PM Modi Inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Unveils Vikram-I Rocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace’s new Infinity Campus on Thursday.

He also unveiled the company’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I.

Boost to Private Space Sector

The Indian space sector is growing fast after recent reforms.

Private companies are now playing a major role.

Over 300 space startups are working on new ideas and technologies.

Investors from across the world are showing interest.

Young Innovators Driving Growth

The Infinity Campus highlights the strength of India’s young talent.

Innovation, risk-taking and entrepreneurship are rising across the country.

Expanding Scope of Space Technology

Space technology now supports communication, weather updates, urban planning and national security.

The sector is becoming broader and more important each year.

Government’s Reform Push

Reforms have opened the space sector to private companies.

A new space policy and platforms like IN-SPACe support startups and industry.

There are plans to open the nuclear sector to private players as well.

Skyroot’s New Facility

Skyroot’s facility covers around two lakh sq. ft.

It can design, build and test multiple launch vehicles.

The company aims to produce one orbital rocket every month.

About Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot was founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka.

In 2022, the company launched Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private firm to send a rocket to space.



