PM Modi Inspires Nationwide Tricolour Movement: Indians Encouraged To Change Profile Pictures For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens of India to change their social media profile pictures to the national tricolour flag as a symbolic gesture for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, especially in light of the approaching Independence Day, which is just two days away. Modi himself set an example by updating his official profile picture on his former Twitter account and other social media platforms with the national flag. He expressed that this action would contribute to "strengthening the bond between our beloved country and its people."





In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023





Modi explained that in the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let everyone alter the display picture of our social media accounts and show support for this unique initiative that will foster a deeper connection between us and our cherished nation.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an integral part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, encourages all citizens to proudly hoist the tricolour flag at their homes. The campaign's second edition is scheduled to be observed from August 13 to 15, following the same dates as last year.

As part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the prime minister's agenda includes receiving a guard of honor from the armed forces and Delhi Police, followed by the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag. This will be followed by a national address. Additionally, approximately 1,100 NCC cadets from various schools across the country will participate in the festivities. They will be seated in official white dress at the Gyanpath, where bleachers have been arranged for their accommodation.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has sparked rallies across the nation in anticipation of Independence Day. Union ministers, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Jagdeep Dhankar, Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy, Arun Ram Meghwal, and others, have been actively involved in organizing and participating in these rallies in Delhi and other regions.

MEanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, which saw the active involvement of school students as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. Similarly, in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Ahmedabad, emphasizing that PM Modi's efforts during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' aimed to foster a sense of patriotism throughout the nation.