PM Modi invites best practioners in Agriculture, Fisheries etc as Special Guests at Red Fort

New Delhi: Around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag Hoisting by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort on 15th August this year.

The Union Government has sent invitations to select sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, Teachers, Nurses, Farmers, Fishermen, Shram Yogis who helped build the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, Khadi sector workers, national award winning School Teachers, Border Roads Organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar Projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects.

From Telangana those associated with the Best Practices in Agriculture and fisheries who made them a profitable activity and beneficiaries from Raithu Pragathi Raithu Uthpatti Darula Paraspara Sahaya Sahakara Sangam Pvt. Ltd., Karimnagar, Bhoosampada Farmers Producers Company from Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad and Central Fisherman Welfare Organisation, Hyderabad will be among those who will witness the Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Red Fort this year.

Speaking about the invitation to go to the Red Fort on Independence Day, Sanda Mahender, Chairman of Raithu Pragathi Raithu Uthpatti Darula Paraspara Sahaya Sahakara Sngham Pvt. Ltd., Karimnagar expressed his happiness over the recognition to the farmers in the remotest areas of the country, and said this will boost their morale to work much better for the welfare of the farmers in their region.

His wife Sanda Kavitha said that the Krishi Vigyan Kendra set up by Central Government has helped them to achieve this success and thanked them for the support the Kendra has extended to them.

A beneficiary from Bhoosampada Farm Producers Company Limited, Joona Ganapathi Rao said that the Central Government Scheme PM-KISAN has been helping them over the years and was instrumental in bringing revolutionary changes in Agriculture by giving money which is useful as input cost. His wife Joona Kamala thanked the Central Government for recognizing their efforts in farming and inviting them to participate in the Independence Day Celebrations in Delhi.



