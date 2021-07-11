PM Modi invites people to nominate for Padma awards 2022

New Delhi: Noting that India has many talented people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited people and those doing exceptional work at the grassroots to nominate for Padma awards 2022.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

Taking to Twitter to invite people for making their nomination for the award, the Prime Minister said: "India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://padmaawards.gov.in ."





India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

The Central government in last month opened the online nominations for the Padma Awards 2022. The last date for nominations is September 15, 2021. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day in 2022.

The Central government instituted two civilian awards-Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan in 1954. The latter had three classes namely Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg and Tisra Varg. These were subsequently renamed as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri vide Presidential Notification issued on January 8, 1955.