PM Modi Issues Strong Warning To Pakistan: “India Will Not Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail”

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a PM Modi Pakistan statement that left no room for doubt about India’s stance. Responding to a recent nuclear threat from Pakistan, he declared that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail and warned of a “befitting reply” to any hostile action.

The remarks came after India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 agreement that outlined water sharing between the two nations. Citing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, PM Modi reiterated, “Blood and water will not flow together.” He called the treaty an “injustice” to Indian farmers, saying that while the rivers of India irrigated Pakistan, many Indian farmers remained deprived.

Tensions escalated when Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, threatened to destroy any Indian infrastructure on the Indus channels and hinted at severe consequences in the event of war. This has further strained India Pakistan tensions, with Islamabad urging New Delhi to restore the treaty’s normal functioning.

PM Modi’s strong message highlighted that compromises on national and farmers’ interests were unacceptable. He praised the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, a large-scale retaliation after the Pahalgam attack, which destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists. “Pakistan’s sleep is still disturbed after seeing the courage and precision of our forces,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s address underscored a new phase in Indo-Pak relations news, where India is setting a “new normal” in countering cross-border terrorism. He warned that India makes no distinction between terrorists and their supporters, signaling that any future provocation will be met with decisive action.

With the latest developments, the India–Pakistan standoff appears set to intensify, as both nations brace for the next chapter in their fraught relationship.