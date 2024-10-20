PM Modi lays foundation, inaugurates multiple development projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation and inaugurated multiple development projects in Varanasi, including multiple airport projects, sports centre and more worth over Rs 6,100 crore.

The inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, run by Kanchi mutt marked PM Modi’s first event in Varanasi. He told the gathering of people that the hospital would cater to the needs of the elderly and children.

PM Modi emphasised that development projects pertaining to Education, Skill Development, Sports, Healthcare and Tourism would not only boost services but also create employment opportunities for the youth.

He highlighted the association of Sarnath and Varanasi with Pali and Prakrit languages and mentioned granting them the status of classical language recently. He said that it is a matter of great pride that languages used in the scriptures have been granted classical language status.

Recalling his promise to work three times more than earlier, he remarked that in less than 125 days of government formation, work on various schemes and projects worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore have already begun.

The Prime Minister underlined that the government initiated a mega-campaign for infrastructural development in the country in the last 10 years.

Giving examples of modern highways, the laying of railway tracks on new routes and establishment of new airports, he emphasised that it is enhancing convenience for people and creating employment at the same time.

"In 2014, there were only 70 airports, today there are more than 150 airports along with the renovation work of the old airports," he said, while highlighting that the grand international airport in Ayodhya was welcoming Ram devotees every day.

He said that today, Uttar Pradesh was being known as a 'state of expressways', as against the past when it was taunted for its dilapidated roads.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is also known as a state with the most number of international airports with a grand international airport going to be built soon in Jewar, Noida," he said, lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Deputy CMs for putting the state on a strong growth trajectory.

PM Modi said that it is the government's constant endeavor to make Kashi and Purvanchal a huge centre of trade and business and talked about construction of a new rail-road bridge over the Ganga river.

He also mentioned schemes like Mudra Yojna, under which crores of women are getting loans to start their own businesses.

"Today, efforts are being made to create Lakhpati Didis in villages and women are even becoming drone pilots," PM Modi said.

Speaking about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said that the government has set a target to construct another three crore houses and also informed about benefits of piped water and Ujjwala schemes. He said that the new PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme will further ease the lives of women, allowing them to benefit from free power and even earn from it.

PM Modi further laid the foundation for the expansion of the airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, worth around Rs 2,870 crore.

He also laid the foundation of the New Civil Enclave at Agra Airport, worth more than Rs 570 crore, Darbhanga Airport, worth around Rs 910 crore and Bagdogra Airport, worth around Rs 1550 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new terminal buildings of Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur, and Sarsawa Airport, worth over Rs 220 crore. The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports increases to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually.

The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region.

He also inaugurated Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex, worth over Rs 210 crore under the Khelo India scheme, and the Smart City Mission.

The project aims to create a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science center, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges and combat sports arenas, among others. He also inaugurated 100-bed girls' and boys' hostels and a public pavilion at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, Lalpur.

To cater to those in the tourism sector, PM Modi inaugurated tourism development works in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath.

These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage systems and organised vending zones with modern designer vending carts.

He also inaugurated multiple other initiatives, like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, along with beautification and redevelopment of parks, etc.