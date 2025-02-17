PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC

New Delhi: With Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar set to retire on February 18, a three-member selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Monday to pick his successor.

Rajiv Kumar will demit office on Tuesday upon attaining the age of 65.

PM Modi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and a Union Minister nominated by the PM will be a part of the selection committee meeting. As per sources, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal will also attend this meeting.

This will be the first appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioner Act, 2023 which came into force in December 2023. S.S. Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were appointed as Election Commissioners under this provision in March 2024.

The two Commissioners were appointed to fill vacancies created following the resignation of Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey.

Before the introduction of the new statutory provisions for the appointment of the CEC and Election Commissioners, the senior most among the two remaining Election Commissioners was typically elevated to the top post, following consultations with the outgoing CEC. However, under the revised selection process, appointments are now made based on a majority or consensus decision within the selection panel.

Several PILs concerning the appointment process, especially, for not including the Chief Justice of India in the panel as was the norm earlier, are pending before the Supreme Court.

The apex court has scheduled a hearing for these petitions on February 19.

It would be interesting to see if the three-member selection panel picks up a new CEC or decides to elevate one of the incumbent Election Commissioners to the post.

If they go for the first option, the new CEC will conduct the 2029 Lok Sabha elections since the tenure is six years. The new CEC will conduct the Bihar Assembly elections due this year; Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry polls in 2026; and Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2027



