PM Modi makes big announcements before polls, later forgets them: Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the timing of welfare announcements ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Commenting on the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, Tiwari accused PM Modi of making election-season announcements that fade away post-victory.

“The nation knows, and people are aware that PM Modi often makes major announcements just before elections, and then after the government is formed, people forget them,” he said.

The scheme, launched by PM Modi via video conferencing, aims to empower 75 lakh women in Bihar by transferring Rs 10,000 directly into their bank accounts to support self-employment and livelihood generation.

While acknowledging the scheme’s objective to empower women, Tiwari questioned the timing and sincerity behind its implementation, calling it a “pre-poll tactic.”

“The election dates will be announced soon. Why didn’t they implement this scheme earlier? They’ve been in power for over 20 years. Everyone knows PM Modi saves his announcements for the election season and forgets them once the votes are counted,” Tiwari told IANS.

He further questioned the intent and execution behind the scheme.

“He keeps announcing huge sums but where is the actual money? Where’s the package he promised during the Maharashtra elections? This is all eyewash. Their ship is sinking in Bihar. The people have decided, they won’t vote for the 'vote chor' this time,” he said.

Tiwari also expressed grave concern over US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports, set to take effect on October 1, 2025, unless companies begin manufacturing in the United States.

“India has already suffered a lot. First, tariffs were raised by 25 per cent, and with a 25 per cent penalty, it became 50 per cent. Now, Rs 88 lakh will have to be paid. Indian students and talents going abroad will face costs of around crores, because these payments are in dollars. PM Modi needs to stop experimenting and start negotiating. These issues require serious dialogue,” he warned.

Blaming the current crisis on what he called “foreign policy blunders” by the NDA government, Tiwari added: “PM Modi, due to your foreign-policy mistakes, India has had to pay a heavy price. Was it necessary for you to violate diplomatic norms by going to another country and chanting slogans like ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’”?

Tiwari’s comments come amid heightened scrutiny over India’s global positioning and the economic impact of the US’ aggressive tariff policy, which could affect India's thriving pharmaceutical export sector and its diaspora abroad.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations that the Congress incited youth protests in Leh, Tiwari dismissed it and said, “These BJP leaders are either uneducated or deliberately misleading people. They clearly don’t understand Gen Z. Youth protests are a part of democracy. It’s normal for the younger generation to raise their voice. They want to stop this 'vote chori' and protect democracy. If the BJP thinks that’s wrong, then maybe it’s their education that needs revisiting."

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Friday stated that rival BJP and some TV anchors and social media influencers were showing video footage of someone to misrepresent its Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, with malicious intent.

Congress media and publicity chairman, Pawan Khera, said on X, “Several leaders of the BJP and some anchors/social media influencers have been showing a picture and footage of someone, and misrepresenting him as the elected Councillor of Congress - Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag."

Khera said the party will take legal action on this.

“We are proceeding with legal recourse and criminal proceedings against all those who have not just attempted to defame our party but have also tried to cause social unrest to fuel further dissensions.

"Instead of sensitively engaging with the betrayed people of Ladakh, the BJP and their media/social media minions are engaging in their usual mudslinging and looking for an opportunity to milk the outrage of Ladakh and settle scores with political opponents,” he further wrote on X.



